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3 bold predictions for Michigan Football vs Michigan State
By Scotty White,3 days ago
Here are 3 bold predictions for this year’s Michigan Football vs Michigan State matchup:. This weekend, the Michigan Wolverines are trying to do something they haven’t done since Sept. 19: win back-to-back games. The Wolverines beat Western Michigan, Oklahoma and UTEP to open the season, but have gone loss, loss, win, loss, win since then. That trend needs to end this weekend against Michigan State.