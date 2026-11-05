undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WhatsApp will let you invite friends to events who aren’t on the app
By Emma Roth,3 days ago
Is a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO. WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows you to invite friends and family members to events in the app — even if they don’t have the messenger installed. When you create an event in WhatsApp, you can share a link with a friend or family member without the app, and they can still view all the details.