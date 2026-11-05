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U.S. Productivity Growth Accelerates to Fastest Pace in a Year
By John Carney,3 days ago
U.S. labor productivity rose at the fastest pace in a year in the third quarter. Productivity in the nonfarm business sector increased at a 3.6 percent annual rate from July through September, the Labor Department said Thursday, beating economists’ forecast of 2.8 percent. The government revised second-quarter growth up to 2.1 percent from 1.4 percent.