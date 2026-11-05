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Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date: Is Xbox Helix Really the Reason?
By Anastasiia Sokolova,3 days ago
Eight years after its announcement, The Elder Scrolls 6 still has no release date, but 2028 keeps coming up in discussions — and next to it, the next Xbox console. After the Sentinel subtitle reveal on November 3, the wait for Skyrim's sequel gained a new reason for debate. Bethesda revealed the name and setting, leaving timing and platforms unanswered.