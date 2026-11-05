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Building on success, growing with purpose with Harper General Contractors
By Amanda Capps,3 days ago
When leadership changes at a well-established construction firm, the goal is a seamless transition. Years of preparation have positioned Harper General Contractors to maintain organizational continuity. As new president Bryan Royal succeeds David Wise — while simultaneously handing off the Environmental Systems Division to Mike Odom — Harper is building...
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