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Somerville incident under investigation after child followed by unknown vehicle
By Reese Kamykowski,3 days ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement in Burleson County is looking into an alarming encounter involving a child and an unfamiliar vehicle on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Emergency dispatchers received a call after two men driving in a white van pulled up near a child who was heading back inside after checking the mail Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the child escaped unharmed by running away, though a nearby resident later reported spotting the same vehicle lingering nearby. Both occupants are described as white men with brown hair.
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