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The Elder Scrolls 6: Release Date, Platforms and Everything We Know About Sentinel
By Anastasiia Sokolova,3 days ago
The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel is the next numbered entry in the series from Bethesda Game Studios after Skyrim, and officially there isn't much information about it yet. Here's everything confirmed as of November 2026 about the name, setting and engine, as well as what's still unannounced: the release date and platforms. We separate developer statements from insider reports, because there are far more rumors around the game than facts.