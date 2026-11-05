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Michigan voters approve ‘Money Out of Politics’ ballot initiative; lawsuit filed
By Elyse Apel,3 days ago
(The Center Square) – Michigan voters overwhelmingly supported a proposal to ban political spending by state-regulated electric and gas utilities and companies with large government contracts. The “Money Out of Politics” ballot initiative, also known as Proposal 2, passed with 81.14% of the vote. More than 4.3 million Michiganders...