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Adams football coach will not return to head coaching job
By Jon Zimney,3 days ago
The former Adams High School head football coach will remain employed by South Bend Schools, but he will not return to that coaching position. Frank Karczewski was placed on administrative leave in October after the district learned of photographs and messages associated with him. The district said Wednesday its investigation found insufficient evidence that Karczewski sent photos or messages to students involved.