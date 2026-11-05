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Wisconsin Agriculture Showcased to International Delegations During World Dairy Expo
3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) International Agribusiness Center (IABC) hosted 13 delegations representing 21 different countries during World Dairy Expo, held in Madison, Wisconsin, from September 29 to October 2, 2026. More than 130 delegates from nearly every continent came to Wisconsin to tour farms and agricultural businesses, connect with suppliers, and enjoy our world-famous dairy products.