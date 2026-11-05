undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Here’s how to make most out of high school open house
By Brian Lisik,3 days ago
The high school open house has been somewhat of rite of passage for both private and public school students for decades. And while times have changed, parents and students are still seeking many of the same things as they always have from the open house experience, according to Christina Townsend Hartz, director of enrollment and financial aid at University School with campuses in Hunting Valley for grades nine through 12 and in Shaker Heights for grades JK through eighth.