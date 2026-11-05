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WonderStage Bringing 'Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!' to Mount Pleasant in December
By Press Release,2 days ago
WonderStage, the professional children's theater company of FAME Performing Arts, is bringing the magic of live theater to young audiences and families across the Charleston Lowcountry with its upcoming production of Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!. This holiday season, audiences can experience the humor, heart and holiday mischief...