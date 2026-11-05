undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wicker Review
By Shabbir,3 days ago
Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Olivia Colman, Peter Dinklage, Elizabeth Debicki, Richard E. Grant, Ella Bruccoleri. In a world governed by rigid traditions and outdated expectations, a lonely fisherwoman (Olivia Colman) decides to take an unconventional approach to finding love. She commissions a local craftsman (Peter Dinklage) to create a husband for her, resulting in an extraordinary wicker-built man (Alexander Skarsgård). What begins as an unexpected romance soon becomes a source of suspicion, jealousy and hostility among the local community.