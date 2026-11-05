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Knicks 135, Bulls 105: “We’re so back…”
By Moritz Wollert,2 days ago
Knicks look like the champions they are against lowly Bulls. As the second quarter started last night between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden, Josh Giddey was bringing the ball up for the team from the Windy City. He tried to maneuver through a high pick-and-roll when all of a sudden a large human named OG Anunoby appeared in his path. The Australian must have thought he’d run into a boxing kangaroo, as he was so freaked out that he immediately lost his dribble. As the ball was bouncing away from him, Anunoby lunged after it but couldn’t quite grab it. So Mikal Bridges joined the scene as well for the orange and blue, also diving on the floor to ultimately force the refs to call a foul on poor Mr. Giddey.