undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kimi Antonelli ‘on the edge of retirement’ at Mexico City GP
By Cincinnati Reds,3 days ago
Kimi Antonelli clinched his maiden Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship with a third-place finish at the Mexico City Grand Prix. He almost did not finish the race. Speaking on the High Performance Racing podcast, Mercedes Deputy Team Principal Bradley Lord talked about what Mercedes found following the Mexico City Grand Prix, and just how close Antonelli was to retiring the car ahead of the checkered flag.