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Town of Waterbury: Notice of Public Hearing, Waterbury Development Review Board
3 days ago
The Development Review Board for the Town of Waterbury will convene a public hearing on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 6:30 p.m., in the Steele Community Room in the Municipal Complex, 28 North Main Street, Waterbury and via Zoom. Remote connection details will be provided on the DRB agenda, published on www.waterburyvt.com, prior to the meeting.