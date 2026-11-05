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Democrats to probe JPMorgan's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein when they take Senate control
By Eamon Javers,3 days ago
Senate Democrats are gearing up to investigate JPMorgan's banking relationship with disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a source told CNBC. Democratic staffers on the Senate Finance Committee, which Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is likely to chair in the next Congress, aim to focus on the Epstein-related decisions made by Mary Erdoes, CEO of the bank's asset and wealth management division, the source said.