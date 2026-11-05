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Republican AGs stand ready as ‘last line of defense’ against leftist policies after dismal midterms for party
3 days ago
Republican attorney general candidates outperformed other midterm GOP hopefuls in several key races, according to a post-election analysis from the Republican Attorneys General Association, which urged colleagues to view their role as the “front line” against leftist policies following results that were likened to a “category-five political hurricane.”