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THE COUNTY LINE: 10 county teams play in eight district semifinal football games Friday
By Russell Korando,3 days ago
Prep football fans have more options than Fox QB Jude Pribish on Friday night. Six county teams host district semifinals in what’s sure to be a night to remember. And we’ve got it all from Class 1 to Class 6, where in Cedar Hill in Class 6 District 1, Northwest awaits a hungry Seckman team with its full arsenal of weapons and desire to reverse last season’s 14-7 loss in Imperial to the Lions in the same round.
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