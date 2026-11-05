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Frank Howell Seay
By News Staff,2 days ago
Frank Howell Seay, 88, of Norman, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2026 surrounded by his family. Frank was the son of Frank Pierce Seay, an attorney from Seminole, and Wilma Lynn Seay. He was born September 5, 1938 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. As a Seminole High School graduate (class of 1956), he was mentored by the legendary debate coach, H.B. Mitchell. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1961 where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. He then graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1963. He was a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association and the American Bar Association.