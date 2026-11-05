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Archie “Katt” Johnson
By News Staff,2 days ago
Johnson Archie “Katt” Johnson passed away on October 24, 2026, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at the age of 43. Those He Leaves to Cherish His Memory Archie is survived by his grandmother, Lou Ann Barkus of Sasakwa, Oklahoma; his mother, Cassandra Carolina of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; his two daughters, Maliyah Johnson of Ardmore, Oklahoma, and Kihanna Wright of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; his two sisters, Kenneshia (Joe) Hughes of Yukon, Oklahoma, and Lashawn Carolina of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; his brother, Torrey Johnson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and his grandson, Azariah Walker. He also leaves behind his Johnson siblings, nephews and other family members.