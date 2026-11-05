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What to do in Colorado this week: Loud Women at the Fox Theatre in Boulder
By Parker Yamasaki,3 days ago
Nov. 5-11 LOUD WOMEN festival. London was supposed to be their last gig. Boulder-based punk band Diva Cup, formed in the University of Colorado radio station basement, was “a college band,” Maxx Goodman, the band’s guitarist, said. “It was the natural thing. College was ending, people were thinking about other places to go and use their degree and all that.”