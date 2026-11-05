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Ravens vs. Jaguars odds, prediction, betting preview, start time: Thursday Night Football picks, best bets
By Blake Von Hagen,3 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars will aim for their fifth win in six games when they go on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Jacksonville is coming off a resounding 42-7 win over Indianapolis, while Baltimore has lost three straight games and is down to its third-string quarterback. The Jaguars are 10-point road favorites in the Jaguars vs. Ravens odds, with an over/under of 40 points. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades: