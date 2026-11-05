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State Launches New Rural Health Transformation Program Dashboard
By Kenneth Reece,3 days ago
The NC Department of Health and Human Services today launched a new dashboard sharing all projects that were awarded Rural Health Transformation Program funds in Year 1, along with the counties served, the amounts committed, and brief descriptions of the work. The announcement comes after the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded an initial $100 million to North Carolina for Year 2 Rural Health Transformation Program funding, with additional funding to follow. The program aims to improve health care in rural communities, help people get better care, and maintain rural health services.
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