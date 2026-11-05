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Agios aims to shed over 100 R&D roles this year ahead of hoped-for sickle cell disease approval
By James Waldron,3 days ago
Agios Pharmaceuticals has been shrinking its R&D headcount over the course of 2026 as the commercial-stage company looks to eliminate more than 100 roles by year-end. The aim is to reduce the biopharma’s R&D workforce by more than 35% compared with 2025 levels, with the associated cost savings expected to be realized in 2027, according to the company. Agios entered 2026 with 539 full-time employees based in the U.S. and Switzerland.