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Cash-strapped Vivoryon regains China rights to kidney disease prospect from Simcere
By James Waldron,2 days ago
Vivoryon Therapeutics has regained the China rights to its kidney disease prospect as the German biotech’s cash reserves begin to dry up. The Munich-based biotech received an undisclosed upfront payment from Simcere Pharmaceutical back in 2021 as part of a regional licensing partnership to develop and commercialize medicines targeting the neurotoxic amyloid species N3pE to treat Alzheimer’s disease in Greater China. That deal put Vivoryon in line for up to $565 million in milestone payments.