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Joe Bares to speak at LS-H, MNCS Veterans Day programs
2 days ago
Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School and Minnesota New Country School will be hosting Veterans Day ceremonies on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The program at the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School begins at 8:15 a.m. at 901 Ferry Street and the elementary program begins at 9:15 a.m. at 100 Kingsway Drive. The group will then travel to Henderson for a program at the Minnesota New Country School at 210 Main Street at 10:30 a.m.