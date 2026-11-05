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LEO: $1 Million Investment Will Support Registered Apprenticeship Pathways for Special Education Teachers in Michigan
By Michigan Business Network,2 days ago
New initiative will help paraprofessionals and other school-based employees become fully certified special education teachers. LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), in partnership with the Michigan Departments of Education (MDE) and Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP), Alma College and the AFL-CIO Workforce Development Institute, are excited to announce the launch of the Michigan Apprenticeship Pathways for Special Education (MAPS) initiative, offering Registered Apprenticeship opportunities for paraprofessionals, instructional assistants, substitute teachers and other school-based employees interested in becoming fully certified special education teachers.
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