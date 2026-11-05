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A New Marni x Hoka Sneaker Is Almost Here—Here’s What to Know
By Dale Arden Chong,2 days ago
Last year, when Marni and Hoka launched their first collaboration, the two labels came together to bring the world a collection of puffy, chunky, candy-colored takes on the athletic footwear brand’s Bondi sneaker. Naturally, it was a hit among the streetwear set, including the likes of Steph Curry. Of course, a lot can change in the span of a year and a half—and the latest sneaker trends are no exception. In the same way jeans have gone from baggy styles to straight-leg and even skinny jeans, fashion has taken its sneakers from their dad eras to silhouettes that lean a little sleeker. The latest result of these turning tides: The Hoka Clifton Marni.