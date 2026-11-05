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Arc’teryx Rethinks Retail With a Climbing-Focused LA Store
By 11.05.26,3 days ago
For most retailers, a climbing wall would be an unusual addition to the sales floor. For Arc’teryx, it became the starting point for an entirely different kind of store. The Canadian outdoor brand recently opened its first climbing-focused retail concept on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, California, rethinking the traditional shopping experience around climbing culture, creativity, and community.