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How to unlock the true ending in Phantom Blade Zero
By Paulo Kawanishi,3 days ago
Phantom Blade Zero's true ending is called "Final Battle". You can experience four different endings, but this is only one that will connect all the dots, allowing you to gain a better understanding of the story. You will need to complete a list of side quests before reaching the last boss fight if you want to see what the developers consider the perfect ending to Soul's journey.