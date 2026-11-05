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Andy Weir's next project is The Martian meets The Twilight Zone
By Sam Nelson,3 days ago
Andy Weir is known for his dramatic sci-fi survival stories The Martian and Project Hail Mary, which were both adapted into blockbuster films. His latest project combines the same focus on action and ingenuity, but with a more surreal concept that feels straight out of The Twilight Zone. Weir is executive producing Exoplanet, a full-cast audio experience written by Benjamin Percy for Audible. It follows the crew of the starship Wild Blue Yonder as they are scattered across time, landing on the same planet in different eras. The thriller releases on Nov. 5, and Audible provided Polygon with an exclusive clip following Science Officer Logan Bowers (John Leguizamo of The Odyssey) as he wakes up injured and desperately tries to find help.