undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tyran Stokes, Stefan Joksimovic Top ESPN's New 2027 NBA Draft Big Board to Open CBB Season
By Joseph Zucker,3 days ago
"He's a bona fide do-it-all perimeter talent who can take over games on offense and defense, profiling as the type of big, modern playmaker the NBA covets," Woo said. "Stokes can create advantages for teammates as a passer and attack mismatches with his handle and physicality, but his decision-making and jump shooting are still a work in progress."