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Michael Crichton’s Widow Wins Appeal, Can Take “The Pitt” to Court Over Similarities to Long Running Series “ER” But Noah Wyle is Off the Hook
By Roger Friedman,3 days ago
Are current Emmu winning TV drama “The Pitt” and past Emmy winning drama “ER” kinda the same show with the same star?. I feel that way, but no one asked me. “ER” creator Michael Crichton’s widow thinks so, and now she’s convinced a California appeals court to let her take this whole mishegos to trial.