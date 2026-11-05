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Newtown Twp. fire chief seeks more career firefighters – Bucks Round-Up – November 5, 2026
3 days ago
Newtown Township Fire Chief Glenn Forsyth says the township needs approximately ten additional career firefighters as volunteer recruitment continues to decline. The township currently employs fourteen salaried firefighters. Forsyth told Supervisor Elen Snyder that the October 8 Tall Oaks fire could have been far worse without the department’s paid staff. Forsyth said the dangers of firefighting and the extensive training required make it difficult to attract and retain volunteers. “You are doing a job where you can get seriously injured or killed,” Forsyth said, noting that some recruits reconsider after attending fire school. Snyder acknowledged the need to address staffing in the township budget. “I think that’s a good example of why we have to plan in our budget to hire more firefighters,” she said. A $500,000 grant Newtown Township receives to pay for firefighters will expire in March of 2027, raising a major fiscal concern. The supervisors are also considering other public safety expenses, including fire hydrant maintenance.