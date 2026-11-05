undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
EDMTunes Chats with Your Shot’s Rashna Krishnan About The Exciting US Tour
By Scott Lombardo,3 days ago
Your Shot, the DJ competition and music academy built for aspiring selectors of all backgrounds, expanded its U.S. footprint in 2026, returning to New York City and Los Angeles for a second year while launching brand new editions in Miami and Denver. As part of that rollout, the program brought in local selectors in each market to help run Registration Day, the audition process where hopeful participants compete for a spot in that year’s academy.