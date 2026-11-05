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The Year I Stopped Drawing | Grant Snider
By Vanshikha Vij,3 days ago
The Year I Stopped Drawing out now from Amulet Books; 312 pages. About the Author and Illustrator: “Grant Snider began drawing and writing before he knew what he was doing. Soon it was too late to stop. His work has appeared in The New York Times Book Review, The Kansas City Star, The Best American Comics 2013, and all across the internet. Grant lives in Wichita, Kansas with his wife, daughter, and four sons. He has a day job as an orthodontist. You can often find him carrying a sketchbook, lost in his own thoughts” (Bio from author’s website).