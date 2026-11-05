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17 ways to volunteer + give back this holiday season
By Caroline Barr,3 days ago
No matter what you celebrate, the holiday season is one of the best times to support local nonprofits, spread joy and make a difference in the Birmingham community. Whether you’re looking for a hands-on volunteer shift, a family-friendly service project or a simple way to donate items to neighbors in need, there are no shortage of opportunities to give back before the new year!