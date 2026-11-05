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Argentina’s Takenos raises US$7 million in an extension of its seed round and targets more than 15 countries in 2027
3 days ago
Takenos, the Argentine fintech that develops infrastructure to receive, transfer and use money between countries, closed an extension of its seed round for US$7 million led by North Island Ventures, a New York fund that had already participated in the original seed, and Road Capital Management, a Florida-based firm that joined as a new investor.