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Auburn women's basketball to face Southern Miss in second game of the season
By Gabe Pennington,3 days ago
Auburn women’s basketball is set for its second game of the season on Thursday against Southern Miss at Neville Arena. The Tigers enter the game 1-0 after a blowout win over Alabama State on Monday night, in which Auburn used an impressive 24-0 run in the second quarter to propel itself to a dominant 84-35 victory in the season opener.