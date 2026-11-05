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Charlie Hunnam's New 8-Episode Crime Thriller Officially Sets Prime Video Release Date in New Trailer
By Adam Blevins,3 days ago
Best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones franchise, Emilia Clarke has nabbed plenty of other roles over the years that fans will remember at the end of her career. Earlier this year, Clarke teamed up with Haley Lu Richardson for Peacock’s Slow Horses replacement, Ponies, but the show was canceled after only one season. Likewise, Sons of Anarchy alum Charlie Hunnam has also joined the spy thriller genre with Legacy of Spies while working on bringing Sons of Anarchy back to life with the meta sequel Legends.