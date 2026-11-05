undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Riverdale’s 100-Year-Old Cult Officially Sends Archie Straight to Hell in New Release
By Rob London,3 days ago
Iconic comic book teenager Archie Andrews is a long-time resident of the idyllic small town of Riverdale. However, in recent years, he's branched out, finding himself in the middle of a zombie apocalypse in Afterlife With Archie, and in the midst of a sexy love quadrangle on the CW's Riverdale. Now, he's more out of his element than ever in the new comics series Archie in Hell, which sends the red-headed every-teen exactly where the title implies. Issue #1 hit store shelves this week, and Collider is proud to exclusively present a sneak peek at issue #2, coming next month.