undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bitcoin Mining Stocks Plunge 35% as VanEck Sees Oversold Opportunity
By BITCOINIST EDITOR,3 days ago
Bitcoin mining stocks expanding into AI data center infrastructure dropped an average of 35% in October. VanEck believes the selloff was excessive, arguing that market fears have pushed valuations below what existing business fundamentals would justify. Concerns surrounding rising borrowing costs at AI computing companies spread to Bitcoin miners, despite...
1