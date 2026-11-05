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Alexa and Carlos PenaVega Open Up About Journey With Loss
3 days ago
Hollywood couple Alexa and Carlos PenaVega went through an unimaginable tragedy in 2024: the loss of their newborn daughter, Indy. Now, the duo is sharing their deeply personal journey with grief in a new book, "Joy Isn't Canceled: What Grief Taught Us About Pain, Peace and Purpose." Alexa and Carlos stop by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share how their faith helped them overcome their pain and how they found new purpose in community.