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From horses to classroom pets, Purdue researcher examines how human-animal connections shape resilience and well-being
2 days ago
An anxious child pets their cat and feels better. A veteran finds companionship with their service dog. A person with severe depression feels a weight lifted interacting with a horse during equine-assisted psychotherapy. Leanne Nieforth, assistant professor in the Purdue University Department of Human Development and Family Science, studies these...