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Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day Is Coming to Montclair on November 13th
By Carli Clesmere,2 days ago
Montclair students are taking steps this November to honor an important piece of American history. Watchung School will host a Ruby Bridges Walk/Bike to School Day on Friday, November 13th, an event inspired by civil rights icon Ruby Bridges and the historic steps she took more than six decades ago. Read on for more about Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day at Watchung School in Montclair, New Jersey.