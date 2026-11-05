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Texarkana ISD’s Christiane Irvin receives Region 8 Recognition Award at Texas Assessment Conference
By Press Release,3 days ago
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana Independent School District announced that Christiane Irvin, coordinator of accountability and assessment, has been named the Region 8 Recognition Award recipient by the Texas Statewide Network of Assessment Professionals. Irvin was recognized during the Texas Assessment Conference Luncheon for her leadership, dedication and service to students and educators.