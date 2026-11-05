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Deschutes County Offers Resources to Help Businesses Reduce Food Waste
3 days ago
According to USDA, each year, roughly one-third of all food produced in the United States goes uneaten. That wasted food contains enough calories to feed150 million people. In Central Oregon, the need is clear. NeighborImpact reports that more than six million pounds of food is distributed annually, and Family Kitchen has seen a 40 percent increase in the number of meals served each month this year.