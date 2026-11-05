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First Trailer for 'Tender Loving Care' with Kate O'Flynn & Marion Bailey
By EDITORIALS,2 days ago
"We're gonna be okay!" Bleecker Street has revealed the official trailer for the film Tender Loving Care, the latest and final film from beloved British filmmaker Mike Leigh. He last made Hard Truths a few years back and brings this lovely tale of family and friends to the big screen this year. Amy, a government child protection worker, moves back with her upbeat best friend Rosie, a social services officer facing daily anger & resentment. Amy's aging parents worry about her happiness while dealing with their own crisis. Tender Loving Care premiered at the 2026 Telluride Film Festival and played at tons of other fests including NYFF, TIFF, Vancouver, London, San Sebastian. Starring Kate O'Flynn (from Widow's Bay), Marion Bailey, Paul Jesson, Alice Bailey Johnson. NYFF adds: "Avoiding didacticism and maintaining a leveling sense of humor, Leigh shows, with clear-eyed compassion, the difficulty of asking for—and accepting—help in a world that continually lets us down." In theaters starting this December during awards season. Have a look.