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Indianapolis Mail Carrier Gets 6.5 Years After $20M Check-Theft Scheme
By Jon Anderson,2 days ago
A former Indianapolis letter carrier has been sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison after admitting she stole checks straight off her own delivery route and sold them into a fraud network that federal prosecutors say touched roughly 6,500 people. Destinee Ruffin, 29, was also ordered to serve two years of supervised release following her guilty plea to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and theft of mail.
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